HERMES AI: THE WORLD'S FIRST BLOCKCHAIN-BASED DIVIDEND PLATFORM & 10-FACTOR INVESTMENT ANALYSIS REVOLUTION
INTRODUCTION
A revolution is happening in the financial world. With an AI-powered analytics infrastructure, real-time blockchain dividend system, and decentralized economic model, Hermes AI offers investors both a powerful tool and a sustainable passive income channel. This platform features the world's first 10-factor AI-driven investment analysis engine and provides hybrid cross-market analytics for NASDAQ, BIST100, and crypto assets. At its core lies Hermes AI Coin — the first “equity token” that delivers instant dividends per transaction.
THE POWER OF 10 ANALYSIS FACTORS
Hermes AI offers a multidimensional approach to investing, driven 100% by AI and real-time data. The 10-factor framework includes:
Technical Momentum & Structure
Insider & Institutional Activity
Sentiment Intelligence
Volume Dynamics
Options Flow Analysis
Analyst Consensus
Fundamental Strength
Risk & Macro Context
Earnings Quality
Market Leadership & Sector Flow
These factors are sourced from major data providers (Bloomberg Terminal, Polygon, Finnhub, CoinGecko, etc.) and interpreted through GPT-4o-based AI. Each stock or token is scored through this funnel and presented to users in a clear, digestible format.
HERMES AI COIN: THE FUTURE OF PASSIVE INCOME
More than just a utility token, Hermes AI Coin is a digital equity model providing holders with instant dividends. Every transaction — whether analysis, payment, or token transfer — distributes 100% of the fee revenue back to holders.
PancakeSwap liquidity is permanently locked.
No new coins can be minted.
Smart contract ownership is renounced and wallets are secured.
A 3% transaction fee is applied and fully distributed to holders.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HERMES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HERMES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
