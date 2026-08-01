Helixa Cred Price Today

The live Helixa Cred (CRED) price today is $ 0, with a 0.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CRED.

Helixa Cred currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 89,605, with a circulating supply of 100.00B CRED. During the last 24 hours, CRED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CRED moved +0.05% in the last hour and -1.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Helixa Cred (CRED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 89.61K$ 89.61K $ 89.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.61K$ 89.61K $ 89.61K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Helixa Cred is $ 89.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRED is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.61K.