Helio is a blockchain analysis platform that empowers users to uncover insights and boost efficiency by leveraging AI to navigate blockchain complexities. It offers advanced analytical tools that simplify data interpretation, enabling users to make informed decisions. Helio's AI-driven approach helps streamline operations, providing a comprehensive view of blockchain dynamics for enhanced strategic planning and execution.
Understanding the tokenomics of Helio (HELIO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HELIO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HELIO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
