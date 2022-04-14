HEIR (HEIR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HEIR (HEIR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HEIR (HEIR) Information Onchain Inheritance. We've built a family office in a box allowing family leaders to assume control of their family's future holdings. Create an Onchain trust for just 1$ and buy credits by burning heir tokens to make RWAs inside of your estate. Build value for your family's tomorrow today with HEIR. heir is available on Base chain to access the deepest pools of stable and universal asset liquidity allowing you to stay on the strongest chain and save for your future. Official Website: https://heir.es Buy HEIR Now!

HEIR (HEIR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 84.92K
Total Supply: $ 100.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 84.92K
All-Time High: $ 0.00000101
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

HEIR (HEIR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HEIR (HEIR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HEIR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HEIR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HEIR's tokenomics, explore HEIR token's live price!

