Hegic Price Today

The live Hegic (HEGIC) price today is $ 0.01406113, with a 0.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current HEGIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01406113 per HEGIC.

Hegic currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,153,463, with a circulating supply of 1.08B HEGIC. During the last 24 hours, HEGIC traded between $ 0.01385456 (low) and $ 0.01425342 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.642093, while the all-time low was $ 0.0048443.

In short-term performance, HEGIC moved -- in the last hour and +1.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.53.

Hegic (HEGIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.15M$ 15.15M $ 15.15M Volume (24H) $ 1.53$ 1.53 $ 1.53 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.15M$ 15.15M $ 15.15M Circulation Supply 1.08B 1.08B 1.08B Total Supply 1,077,684,725.0 1,077,684,725.0 1,077,684,725.0

The current Market Cap of Hegic is $ 15.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.53. The circulating supply of HEGIC is 1.08B, with a total supply of 1077684725.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.15M.