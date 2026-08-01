Hege Price Today

The live Hege (HEGE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current HEGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HEGE.

Hege currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 871,893, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HEGE. During the last 24 hours, HEGE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.050861, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HEGE moved -0.07% in the last hour and +15.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 465.37.

Hege (HEGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 871.89K$ 871.89K $ 871.89K Volume (24H) $ 465.37$ 465.37 $ 465.37 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 871.89K$ 871.89K $ 871.89K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hege is $ 871.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 465.37. The circulating supply of HEGE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 871.89K.