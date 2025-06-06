Hedron Price (HDRN)
The live price of Hedron (HDRN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HDRN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hedron Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hedron price change within the day is -8.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Hedron to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hedron to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hedron to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hedron to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+14.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+7.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hedron: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.49%
-8.61%
-8.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Hedron? Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk. How do i get HDRN? Hedron analyzes a HEX stake and allows the staker to mint or borrow HDRN based on the amount of shares allocated to their stakes. If a staker emergency unstakes or otherwise ends their stake before minting their HDRN, they will no longer be able to mint HDRN against those stakes. Instanced (HSI) HEX stakes with active HDRN advances cannot End Stake until the advance is paid in full (Good Accounting can still be used).The maximum amount of mintable or borrowable days is equal to the full term of the stake. How does HDRN supply relate to the HEX share price? HDRN is an inflationary token. Because the HEX share price only increases over time, HEX stakes will continually have less shares allocated to them. The net effect of this is that as the HEX share price increases, the amount of mintable HDRN will decrease. This is a similar in effect to how ""minable"" cryptocurrencies increase difficulty over time.
