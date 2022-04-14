HedgewaterDAO ($HWTR) Tokenomics

HedgewaterDAO ($HWTR) Tokenomics

HedgewaterDAO ($HWTR) Information

Hedgewater is the 1st on-chain Ai investment DAO focused on Hyperliquid ecosystem. We are committed to deploying capital in innovative project and long-term builder on Hyperliquid ecosystem.

We leverage AI agents to drive both research and execution, ensuring a transparent and data-driven investment approach. Our fund is supported by a team of industry pioneers, who played a key role in shaping the foundations of DeFi, as well as experience investors in liquid markets.

We are strategically aligned with Hyperliquid's position as an emerging leader in community-driven blockchains and a compelling successor to Binance.

Official Website:
https://www.hedgewater.xyz/
Whitepaper:
https://gitbook.hedgewater.xyz/

HedgewaterDAO ($HWTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 256.24K
Total Supply:
$ 111.60M
Circulating Supply:
$ 107.20M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 266.76K
All-Time High:
$ 0.08057
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00101261
Current Price:
$ 0.00239029
HedgewaterDAO ($HWTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of HedgewaterDAO ($HWTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $HWTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $HWTR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.