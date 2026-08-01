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The live HeadStarter price today is 0 USD.HST market cap is 167,444 USD. Track real-time HST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live HeadStarter price today is 0 USD.HST market cap is 167,444 USD. Track real-time HST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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HeadStarter Price (HST)

Unlisted

1 HST to USD Live Price:

$0.00089247
$0.00089247$0.00089247
-0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
HeadStarter (HST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:22:27 (UTC+8)

HeadStarter Price Today

The live HeadStarter (HST) price today is $ 0, with a 3.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current HST to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HST.

HeadStarter currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 167,444, with a circulating supply of 188.41M HST. During the last 24 hours, HST traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.060406, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HST moved -0.27% in the last hour and -6.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 442.84.

HeadStarter (HST) Market Information

$ 167.44K
$ 167.44K$ 167.44K

$ 442.84
$ 442.84$ 442.84

$ 2.22M
$ 2.22M$ 2.22M

188.41M
188.41M 188.41M

2,500,000,000.0
2,500,000,000.0 2,500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HeadStarter is $ 167.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 442.84. The circulating supply of HST is 188.41M, with a total supply of 2500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.22M.

HeadStarter Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.060406
$ 0.060406$ 0.060406

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.27%

-3.87%

-6.96%

-6.96%

HeadStarter (HST) Price History USD

During today, the price change of HeadStarter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HeadStarter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HeadStarter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HeadStarter to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.87%
30 Days$ 0-15.36%
60 Days$ 0-22.48%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for HeadStarter

HeadStarter (HST) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HST in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
HeadStarter (HST) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of HeadStarter could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price HeadStarter will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HST price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking HeadStarter Price Prediction.

What is HeadStarter (HST)

HeadStarter is a decentralized IDO Launchpad platform built on top of Hedera with the goal of connecting the ideas of tomorrow with the crypto community at large.

The HeadStarter dApp is a key infrastructural piece towards Hedera’s path for mainstream adoption as the Hedera Hashgraph ecosystem begins to receive influxes of main-net applications through Foundation incentives, Hackathon participation and overall development openness for EVM familiar developers.

At HeadStarter we are providing a medium for the Hedera community to support their curated, solid projects by engaging with the teams and having the opportunity to participate in their public crowdfunding rounds. By taking part in an IDO, the participants will receive the project's native Hedera token in exchange for funding in HBAR and USDC in the future.

We strive to enable the development and launch of legitimate, problem-solving, and innovative projects, which is why we deliver a thorough scrutinisation process for each project, allowing only the most transformative and disruptive ones to be admitted to the public IDO stage. The Hedera ecosystem will be built from scratch and we are here to see it through.

With a community-focused approach in helping grow ecosystem projects inside our acceleration program, we fully engage with projects from ideation to listing. Our advisors and partners will help startups with expertise in strategy, tokenomics, gamification, legal, best in market practices and more.

We have instituted an in-house development team that has launched a Hedera Native dev tool for enabling developers write Hedera Hashgraph compatible code - Strato.js.

As a launchpad dedicated to the Hedera ecosystem, we are committed to delivering and implementing industry-standard practices, which is why KYC and regulatory compliance are an integral part of the platform. This guarantees eligibility of potential investors to participate in public sales and solidifies HeadStarter as a transparent laun

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

HeadStarter (HST) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Hedera EcosystemLaunchpad

About HeadStarter

What is the current price of HeadStarter?

Trading at £, HeadStarter has shown a price movement of -3.87% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact HST's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 188411797.93054628 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of HeadStarter?

Its market capitalization is £123419.56141502040000, ranking #4421 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

HST recorded £-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between £ and £, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does HeadStarter fit within the Launchpad,Hedera Ecosystem category?

As a Launchpad,Hedera Ecosystem token, HST competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HeadStarter

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 02:22:27 (UTC+8)

HeadStarter (HST) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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