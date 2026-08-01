Hbadger Price Today

The live Hbadger (HBADG) price today is $ 0, with a 1.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current HBADG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HBADG.

Hbadger currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 56,826, with a circulating supply of 6.12B HBADG. During the last 24 hours, HBADG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HBADG moved -0.02% in the last hour and -15.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hbadger (HBADG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.83K$ 56.83K $ 56.83K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 81.73K$ 81.73K $ 81.73K Circulation Supply 6.12B 6.12B 6.12B Total Supply 8,800,000,000.0 8,800,000,000.0 8,800,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hbadger is $ 56.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HBADG is 6.12B, with a total supply of 8800000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.73K.