Hazel (HAZEL) Information Hazel is a memecoin on the Solana Blockchain, distinct from traditional utility projects. Its main goal is not to provide functional value but to cultivate a vibrant, engaged community and celebrate meme culture. Hazel focuses on the social and fun aspects of the crypto space, leveraging humor and community spirit to drive growth, create connections, and build a unique identity within the cryptocurrency landscape. Official Website: https://hazelsol.com/ Buy HAZEL Now!

Hazel (HAZEL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hazel (HAZEL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.04K $ 10.04K $ 10.04K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.04K $ 10.04K $ 10.04K All-Time High: $ 0.0008415 $ 0.0008415 $ 0.0008415 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000589 $ 0.00000589 $ 0.00000589 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Hazel (HAZEL) price

Hazel (HAZEL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hazel (HAZEL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HAZEL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HAZEL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HAZEL's tokenomics, explore HAZEL token's live price!

