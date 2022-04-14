Hawksight (HAWK) Information

Hawksight makes DeFi accessible to Everyone with 1-click Automated Investments & Yield Farming - on Solana and Terra. Our Yield-generating Indexes enable users to instantly and simultaneously invest and earn profit-optimized yield on both Solana and Terra. Hawksight is backed by Solana Ventures & Terraform Labs.

Beyond the DeFi app, Hawksight’s has also incubated several highly-demanded projects to boost utility & demand for $HAWK tokens and its ecosystem expansion, including 1) AI Crypto Chatbot, 2) Twitter Analytics, and 3) DeFi-utility NFT.