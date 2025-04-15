Haven Price (XHV)
The live price of Haven (XHV) today is 0.00002312 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.61K USD. XHV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Haven Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Haven price change within the day is -14.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 69.77M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XHV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XHV price information.
During today, the price change of Haven to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Haven to USD was $ +0.0000050467.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Haven to USD was $ +0.0000034427.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Haven to USD was $ -0.00002188695336660876.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-14.58%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000050467
|+21.83%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000034427
|+14.89%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00002188695336660876
|-48.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of Haven: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
-14.58%
-25.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Haven is an untraceable cryptocurrency with a mix of standard market pricing and stable fiat value storage without an unsustainable peg or asset backing. It achieves this with a built in on-chain smart contract that controls the minting and burning of coins in a network of cryptographically unknown supply to facilitate value for users that choose to send their coins to offshore storage contracts while allowing everyone else to be exposed to the natural price movements of the currency. Offshore Storage Offshore Storage is Haven's built in smart contract/protocol that powers the stable value storage. In short, sending Haven to offshore storage (burning) records a reference on the blockchain to the current fiat value which can be restored later back into Haven by minting new coins to the tune of the current fiat value. The key use cases for offshore contracts are: Point of sales/payment gateway systems where goods can be bought with Haven and stores can immediately lock the fiat value in to protect from price fluctuations. This has the added benefit of keeping the stores business and income completely hidden on the blockchain as neither their wallet address or amounts are revealed. Storing large amount of money outside of the traditional banking system. Privacy focused cryptos are perfect for this but without a reliable way to maintain value through fluctuations the process of holding could be costly. Sending Haven offshore quite literally, makes money disappear until you want it back at which point the value remains intact. Untraceable | Hidden | Decentralized Haven uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses meaning payments cannot be tracked or linked back to any user. Wallet addresses and transaction amounts are completely obfuscated on the Haven blockchain making all activity invisible. The Haven Protocol is decentralized and open source meaning no central control over the network. Nothing is censored.
|1 XHV to VND
₫0.59281992
|1 XHV to AUD
A$0.0000362984
|1 XHV to GBP
￡0.00001734
|1 XHV to EUR
€0.0000203456
|1 XHV to USD
$0.00002312
|1 XHV to MYR
RM0.0001019592
|1 XHV to TRY
₺0.0008806408
|1 XHV to JPY
¥0.0033080096
|1 XHV to RUB
₽0.0018972272
|1 XHV to INR
₹0.0019832336
|1 XHV to IDR
Rp0.391864348
|1 XHV to KRW
₩0.0330285384
|1 XHV to PHP
₱0.0013102104
|1 XHV to EGP
￡E.0.0011788888
|1 XHV to BRL
R$0.000135252
|1 XHV to CAD
C$0.0000319056
|1 XHV to BDT
৳0.0028116232
|1 XHV to NGN
₦0.0371106056
|1 XHV to UAH
₴0.0009527752
|1 XHV to VES
Bs0.00164152
|1 XHV to PKR
Rs0.0064923272
|1 XHV to KZT
₸0.0119729232
|1 XHV to THB
฿0.000775676
|1 XHV to TWD
NT$0.0007504752
|1 XHV to AED
د.إ0.0000848504
|1 XHV to CHF
Fr0.0000187272
|1 XHV to HKD
HK$0.00017918
|1 XHV to MAD
.د.م0.0002147848
|1 XHV to MXN
$0.0004628624