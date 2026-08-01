HAVA Price Today

The live HAVA (HAVA) price today is $ 2.22, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current HAVA to USD conversion rate is $ 2.22 per HAVA.

HAVA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,868,117, with a circulating supply of 4.00M HAVA. During the last 24 hours, HAVA traded between $ 2.22 (low) and $ 2.22 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.26, while the all-time low was $ 0.599564.

In short-term performance, HAVA moved +0.04% in the last hour and +0.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.54K.

HAVA (HAVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.87M$ 8.87M $ 8.87M Volume (24H) $ 5.54K$ 5.54K $ 5.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 44.34M$ 44.34M $ 44.34M Circulation Supply 4.00M 4.00M 4.00M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HAVA is $ 8.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.54K. The circulating supply of HAVA is 4.00M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.34M.