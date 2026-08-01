Hatom Price (HTM)
The live Hatom (HTM) price today is $ 0,01592502, with a 0,01% change over the past 24 hours. The current HTM to USD conversion rate is $ 0,01592502 per HTM.
Hatom currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1 289 205, with a circulating supply of 80,95M HTM. During the last 24 hours, HTM traded between $ 0,01581706 (low) and $ 0,01628365 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3,62, while the all-time low was $ 0,01125193.
In short-term performance, HTM moved -0,62% in the last hour and +4,19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 459,90.
The current Market Cap of Hatom is $ 1,29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 459,90. The circulating supply of HTM is 80,95M, with a total supply of 100006500.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1,59M.
-0,62%
-0,00%
+4,19%
+4,19%
During today, the price change of Hatom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hatom to USD was $ +0,0002392495.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hatom to USD was $ +0,0025673457.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hatom to USD was $ +0,000000352312887838.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0,00%
|30 Days
|$ +0,0002392495
|+1,50%
|60 Days
|$ +0,0025673457
|+16,12%
|90 Days
|$ +0,000000352312887838
|+0,00%
In 2040, the price of Hatom could potentially see a growth of 0,00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Hatom has built a complete Ecosystem dedicated to fostering DeFi on MultiversX, offering a range of products designed to shape the landscape, including a lending and borrowing protocol, liquid staking, a native stablecoin, and lending as a service among other ventures. Hatom's ecosystem is committed to providing users with secure, transparent, and user-friendly access to DeFi services while emphasizing scalability and security within the MultiversX blockchain.
Instruments for managing excess liquidity and liquidity demand are an essential element in the operation of DeFi systems. Hatom addresses this critical component by bringing a lending and borrowing protocol to life on MultiversX. This enables collateralized on-chain loans via an intuitive interface, making it possible to access liquid capital without selling positions. The comprehensive money market ecosystem prioritizes security and convenience via a self-service app that supports multiple digital assets.
Hatom has also developed a Liquid Staking module that brings additional benefits on top of staking, making it possible to access liquidity for the staked collateral. This in turn will attract even more participants in the MultiversX PoS economy, leading to more value locked into it, and increased security and stability for our network. Instead of staking the regular way, users will be able to use the smart contracts linked to Hatom’s network of node operators to deposit funds, and immediately receive sEGLD tokens, proportional to the amount of EGLD staked. The resulting sEGLD tokens is pegged to EGLD and will accrues in value following the staking rewards and can be redeemed for EGLD at any time, without the standard unbonding (locking) period.
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How much is Hatom worth right now?
Hatom is currently trading at £0.0117380078350100820000, with a price movement of -0.00% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is HTM going up or down today?
HTM has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Lending/Borrowing Protocols,Meme,MultiversX Ecosystem,Liquid Staking ecosystem.
How popular is Hatom today?
The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling HTM.
What makes Hatom different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Lending/Borrowing Protocols,Meme,MultiversX Ecosystem,Liquid Staking category and built on the -- network, HTM offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much HTM exists in the market?
There are 80953471.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Hatom's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £2.6682282573420000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £0.0082935683910591630000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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