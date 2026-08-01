Hatom Price Today

The live Hatom (HTM) price today is $ 0,01592502, with a 0,01% change over the past 24 hours. The current HTM to USD conversion rate is $ 0,01592502 per HTM.

Hatom currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1 289 205, with a circulating supply of 80,95M HTM. During the last 24 hours, HTM traded between $ 0,01581706 (low) and $ 0,01628365 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3,62, while the all-time low was $ 0,01125193.

In short-term performance, HTM moved -0,62% in the last hour and +4,19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 459,90.

Hatom (HTM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1,29M$ 1,29M $ 1,29M Volume (24H) $ 459,90$ 459,90 $ 459,90 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1,59M$ 1,59M $ 1,59M Circulation Supply 80,95M 80,95M 80,95M Total Supply 100 006 500,0 100 006 500,0 100 006 500,0

The current Market Cap of Hatom is $ 1,29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 459,90. The circulating supply of HTM is 80,95M, with a total supply of 100006500.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1,59M.