Hat (HAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hat (HAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hat (HAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hat (HAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 34.92K $ 34.92K $ 34.92K Total Supply: $ 61.96M $ 61.96M $ 61.96M Circulating Supply: $ 14.42M $ 14.42M $ 14.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 150.02K $ 150.02K $ 150.02K All-Time High: $ 0.0469251 $ 0.0469251 $ 0.0469251 All-Time Low: $ 0.00192629 $ 0.00192629 $ 0.00192629 Current Price: $ 0.00240315 $ 0.00240315 $ 0.00240315 Learn more about Hat (HAT) price Buy HAT Now!

Hat (HAT) Information Hats.Finance is a decentralized protocol for hosting non-custodial Bug Bounties and Audit Competitions. Hats Finance offers Web3 native security solutions that align in all respects with the DeFi ethos. By leveraging the power of DeSec, blockchain technology, and community-driven security practices. Our solutions are designed to enhance protocols’ security, foster community involvement, and streamline the development lifecycle of Web3 projects. Hats.Finance is a decentralized protocol for hosting non-custodial Bug Bounties and Audit Competitions. Hats Finance offers Web3 native security solutions that align in all respects with the DeFi ethos. By leveraging the power of DeSec, blockchain technology, and community-driven security practices. Our solutions are designed to enhance protocols’ security, foster community involvement, and streamline the development lifecycle of Web3 projects. Official Website: https://hats.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/rwyxqeit95wm4jxa

Hat (HAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hat (HAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HAT's tokenomics, explore HAT token's live price!

HAT Price Prediction Want to know where HAT might be heading? Our HAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HAT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!