Hastra Wrapped YLDS Price Today

The live Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) price today is $ 1.0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WYLDS to USD conversion rate is $ 1.0 per WYLDS.

Hastra Wrapped YLDS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 171,053,864, with a circulating supply of 171.01M WYLDS. During the last 24 hours, WYLDS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.071, while the all-time low was $ 0.979797.

In short-term performance, WYLDS moved -- in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 88.10.

Hastra Wrapped YLDS (WYLDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 171.05M$ 171.05M $ 171.05M Volume (24H) $ 88.10$ 88.10 $ 88.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 171.06M$ 171.06M $ 171.06M Circulation Supply 171.01M 171.01M 171.01M Total Supply 168,969,614.157063 168,969,614.157063 168,969,614.157063

The current Market Cap of Hastra Wrapped YLDS is $ 171.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 88.10. The circulating supply of WYLDS is 171.01M, with a total supply of 168969614.157063. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 171.06M.