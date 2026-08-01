Hastra PRIME Price Today

The live Hastra PRIME (PRIME) price today is $ 1.054, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRIME to USD conversion rate is $ 1.054 per PRIME.

Hastra PRIME currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 562,741,235, with a circulating supply of 533.74M PRIME. During the last 24 hours, PRIME traded between $ 1.054 (low) and $ 1.055 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.5, while the all-time low was $ 0.992801.

In short-term performance, PRIME moved -0.02% in the last hour and +0.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.40M.

Hastra PRIME (PRIME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 562.74M$ 562.74M $ 562.74M Volume (24H) $ 12.40M$ 12.40M $ 12.40M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 562.74M$ 562.74M $ 562.74M Circulation Supply 533.74M 533.74M 533.74M Total Supply 533,736,058.342567 533,736,058.342567 533,736,058.342567

The current Market Cap of Hastra PRIME is $ 562.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.40M. The circulating supply of PRIME is 533.74M, with a total supply of 533736058.342567. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 562.74M.