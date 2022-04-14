harrypottermtvpokemon911 (MILLENNIAL) Tokenomics
Millennial ($HARRYPOTTERMTVPOKEMON911) is a nostalgic memecoin built for the generation raised on dial-up, Saturday morning cartoons, Pokémon battles, and MTV marathons. It's more than just a token—it’s a digital time machine for millennials who grew up in the golden chaos of the 2000s. From flip phones to flash games, we’re reclaiming the culture we created—on-chain, forever. Whether you lived through Y2K panic or rocked out to your MySpace playlist, this is your home. Join the movement, vibe with the tribe, and let’s bring the best decade back to life.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MILLENNIAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MILLENNIAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
