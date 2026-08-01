Harmonix USDC Price Today

The live Harmonix USDC (HAUSDC) price today is $ 1.001, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HAUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.001 per HAUSDC.

Harmonix USDC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 273,954, with a circulating supply of 273.75K HAUSDC. During the last 24 hours, HAUSDC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.001, while the all-time low was $ 0.787853.

In short-term performance, HAUSDC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.99.

Harmonix USDC (HAUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 273.95K$ 273.95K $ 273.95K Volume (24H) $ 9.99$ 9.99 $ 9.99 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 273.95K$ 273.95K $ 273.95K Circulation Supply 273.75K 273.75K 273.75K Total Supply 293,069.5387876865 293,069.5387876865 293,069.5387876865

The current Market Cap of Harmonix USDC is $ 273.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.99. The circulating supply of HAUSDC is 273.75K, with a total supply of 293069.5387876865. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 273.95K.