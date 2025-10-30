Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 45.54 $ 45.54 $ 45.54 24H Low $ 49.79 $ 49.79 $ 49.79 24H High 24H Low $ 45.54$ 45.54 $ 45.54 24H High $ 49.79$ 49.79 $ 49.79 All Time High $ 59.64$ 59.64 $ 59.64 Lowest Price $ 29.77$ 29.77 $ 29.77 Price Change (1H) +1.04% Price Change (1D) -2.67% Price Change (7D) +15.25% Price Change (7D) +15.25%

Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) real-time price is $46.83. Over the past 24 hours, HAKHYPE traded between a low of $ 45.54 and a high of $ 49.79, showing active market volatility. HAKHYPE's all-time high price is $ 59.64, while its all-time low price is $ 29.77.

In terms of short-term performance, HAKHYPE has changed by +1.04% over the past hour, -2.67% over 24 hours, and +15.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Harmonix kHYPE (HAKHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.96M$ 6.96M $ 6.96M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.96M$ 6.96M $ 6.96M Circulation Supply 148.72K 148.72K 148.72K Total Supply 148,721.1738416439 148,721.1738416439 148,721.1738416439

The current Market Cap of Harmonix kHYPE is $ 6.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HAKHYPE is 148.72K, with a total supply of 148721.1738416439. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.96M.