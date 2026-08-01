Harmonix Finance Price Today

The live Harmonix Finance (HAR) price today is $ 0.00201923, with a 1.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current HAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00201923 per HAR.

Harmonix Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,019,239, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HAR. During the last 24 hours, HAR traded between $ 0.00200582 (low) and $ 0.00205122 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01278724, while the all-time low was $ 0.00159854.

In short-term performance, HAR moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 147.05.

Harmonix Finance (HAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.02M$ 2.02M $ 2.02M Volume (24H) $ 147.05$ 147.05 $ 147.05 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.02M$ 2.02M $ 2.02M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Harmonix Finance is $ 2.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 147.05. The circulating supply of HAR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.02M.