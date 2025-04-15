Hara Price (HART)
The live price of Hara (HART) today is 0.00101257 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.21M USD. HART to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hara Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hara price change within the day is -5.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.20B USD
During today, the price change of Hara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hara to USD was $ -0.0001311821.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hara to USD was $ +0.0002677807.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hara to USD was $ -0.0000311352897336332.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001311821
|-12.95%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002677807
|+26.45%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000311352897336332
|-2.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hara: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.55%
-5.34%
+0.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Our mission began within the agriculture and food sector and continues toward overall sustainability for the world’s most socially impactful sectors. The potential impacts of a global and transparent data access on agriculture and food sector are increase in productivity, supply-chain and market efficiencies. The growth in this sector directly influences the health sector, for instance, improvement in household ability to purchase and consume cheaper and better food. Access to location specific data also enables well-targeted infrastructure development that will impact the transportation sector. Overall, a global and transparent data exchange platform will improve the welfare of agriculture workers and provide a trigger for remarkable economic growth and expansion to other sectors, particularly in developing countries where agriculture plays a pivotal role to the country’s economic development.
