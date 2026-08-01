Happy Cat Price Today

The live Happy Cat (HAPPY) price today is $ 0, with a 17.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current HAPPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HAPPY.

Happy Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 483,706, with a circulating supply of 3.33B HAPPY. During the last 24 hours, HAPPY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.055847, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HAPPY moved +0.54% in the last hour and +7.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 183.68K.

Happy Cat (HAPPY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 483.71K$ 483.71K $ 483.71K Volume (24H) $ 183.68K$ 183.68K $ 183.68K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 483.71K$ 483.71K $ 483.71K Circulation Supply 3.33B 3.33B 3.33B Total Supply 3,333,333,333.0 3,333,333,333.0 3,333,333,333.0

The current Market Cap of Happy Cat is $ 483.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 183.68K. The circulating supply of HAPPY is 3.33B, with a total supply of 3333333333.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 483.71K.