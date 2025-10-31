HAMZ (HAMZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High $ 0 All Time High $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -2.15% Price Change (1D) -11.13% Price Change (7D) -10.64%

HAMZ (HAMZ) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, HAMZ traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. HAMZ's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, HAMZ has changed by -2.15% over the past hour, -11.13% over 24 hours, and -10.64% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

HAMZ (HAMZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.56K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.56K Circulation Supply 999.94M Total Supply 999,936,141.691045

The current Market Cap of HAMZ is $ 7.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HAMZ is 999.94M, with a total supply of 999936141.691045. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.56K.