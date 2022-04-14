Half Orange Drinking Lemonade (HODL) Information

We came across this meme token and were immediately sold on it. "HODL" is one of the most popular crypto terms in the world and when we saw what the meme was about, we knew this token would have a future. Our vision is to make the term "HODL" more than just a few words but an actual personality. Our goal is to be able to bring this term to life by giving it a unique identity that people in the crypto space can connect to.