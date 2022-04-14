Half Orange Drinking Lemonade (HODL) Tokenomics
We came across this meme token and were immediately sold on it. "HODL" is one of the most popular crypto terms in the world and when we saw what the meme was about, we knew this token would have a future. Our vision is to make the term "HODL" more than just a few words but an actual personality. Our goal is to be able to bring this term to life by giving it a unique identity that people in the crypto space can connect to.
Understanding the tokenomics of Half Orange Drinking Lemonade (HODL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HODL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HODL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.