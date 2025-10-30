HAiO (HAIO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01769524 $ 0.01769524 $ 0.01769524 24H Low $ 0.01998946 $ 0.01998946 $ 0.01998946 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01769524$ 0.01769524 $ 0.01769524 24H High $ 0.01998946$ 0.01998946 $ 0.01998946 All Time High $ 0.04475526$ 0.04475526 $ 0.04475526 Lowest Price $ 0.01719764$ 0.01719764 $ 0.01719764 Price Change (1H) +0.74% Price Change (1D) +7.44% Price Change (7D) -6.59% Price Change (7D) -6.59%

HAiO (HAIO) real-time price is $0.01991924. Over the past 24 hours, HAIO traded between a low of $ 0.01769524 and a high of $ 0.01998946, showing active market volatility. HAIO's all-time high price is $ 0.04475526, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01719764.

In terms of short-term performance, HAIO has changed by +0.74% over the past hour, +7.44% over 24 hours, and -6.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

HAiO (HAIO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.84M$ 5.84M $ 5.84M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.94M$ 19.94M $ 19.94M Circulation Supply 292.98M 292.98M 292.98M Total Supply 999,987,405.1626341 999,987,405.1626341 999,987,405.1626341

The current Market Cap of HAiO is $ 5.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HAIO is 292.98M, with a total supply of 999987405.1626341. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.94M.