Haedal Staked WAL (HAWAL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.206511 $ 0.206511 $ 0.206511 24H Low $ 0.22946 $ 0.22946 $ 0.22946 24H High 24H Low $ 0.206511$ 0.206511 $ 0.206511 24H High $ 0.22946$ 0.22946 $ 0.22946 All Time High $ 0.455937$ 0.455937 $ 0.455937 Lowest Price $ 0.129313$ 0.129313 $ 0.129313 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) -6.33% Price Change (7D) -20.58% Price Change (7D) -20.58%

Haedal Staked WAL (HAWAL) real-time price is $0.207765. Over the past 24 hours, HAWAL traded between a low of $ 0.206511 and a high of $ 0.22946, showing active market volatility. HAWAL's all-time high price is $ 0.455937, while its all-time low price is $ 0.129313.

In terms of short-term performance, HAWAL has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -6.33% over 24 hours, and -20.58% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Haedal Staked WAL (HAWAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.17K$ 33.17K $ 33.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.17K$ 33.17K $ 33.17K Circulation Supply 160.00K 160.00K 160.00K Total Supply 160,000.0 160,000.0 160,000.0

The current Market Cap of Haedal Staked WAL is $ 33.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HAWAL is 160.00K, with a total supply of 160000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.17K.