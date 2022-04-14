Hachiko Sol (HACHI) Tokenomics
Celebrating the world's most loyal dog in crypto
Hachiko is one of the most famous & legendary dog in the world from Japan
Hachiko, an Akita dog born in 1923, waited at Shibuya Station daily for his owner, Professor Ueno. After Ueno's sudden death, Hachiko continued waiting at the station for almost 10 years, becoming a symbol of loyalty worldwide.
The Hachiko Memecoin symbolizes loyalty and perseverance, inspired by Hachiko's story. In the volatile crypto world, it aims to build a lasting, trustworthy community focused on long-term value and commitment to the project.
Understanding the tokenomics of Hachiko Sol (HACHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HACHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HACHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
