Habitat (HABITAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0828 $ 0.0828 $ 0.0828 24H Low $ 0.087756 $ 0.087756 $ 0.087756 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0828$ 0.0828 $ 0.0828 24H High $ 0.087756$ 0.087756 $ 0.087756 All Time High $ 0.173107$ 0.173107 $ 0.173107 Lowest Price $ 0.04370948$ 0.04370948 $ 0.04370948 Price Change (1H) +0.24% Price Change (1D) -2.00% Price Change (7D) -7.18% Price Change (7D) -7.18%

Habitat (HABITAT) real-time price is $0.082998. Over the past 24 hours, HABITAT traded between a low of $ 0.0828 and a high of $ 0.087756, showing active market volatility. HABITAT's all-time high price is $ 0.173107, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04370948.

In terms of short-term performance, HABITAT has changed by +0.24% over the past hour, -2.00% over 24 hours, and -7.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Habitat (HABITAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.11M$ 6.11M $ 6.11M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.31M$ 8.31M $ 8.31M Circulation Supply 73.56M 73.56M 73.56M Total Supply 99,999,839.802692 99,999,839.802692 99,999,839.802692

The current Market Cap of Habitat is $ 6.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HABITAT is 73.56M, with a total supply of 99999839.802692. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.31M.