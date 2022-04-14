H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4) Tokenomics Discover key insights into H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4) Information What is H1DR4_Agent? H1DR4 is an advanced AI agent developed under the G.A.M.E. Protocol framework, aimed at transforming how we interact with and analyze digital information. By integrating agentic features on the X platform, H1DR4 monitors trending topics worldwide, engages with media outlets, fact-checks information leveraging OSINT and web search, and reports findings in real time. Its primary mission is to detect inaccuracies, uncover new leads, and assist in resolving both ongoing and unresolved cases by connecting real-time data with historical evidence. Official Website: https://www.h1dr4.dev/ Whitepaper: https://medium.com/@wexbt/h1dr4-6b6fdc119514 Buy H1DR4 Now!

H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 190.31K $ 190.31K $ 190.31K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 190.31K $ 190.31K $ 190.31K All-Time High: $ 0.01014832 $ 0.01014832 $ 0.01014832 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00019031 $ 0.00019031 $ 0.00019031 Learn more about H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4) price

H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of H1DR4 by Virtuals (H1DR4) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of H1DR4 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many H1DR4 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand H1DR4's tokenomics, explore H1DR4 token's live price!

