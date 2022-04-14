Gym Network (GYMNET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gym Network (GYMNET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gym Network (GYMNET) Information GYM NETWORK is a fully decentralized protocol operating on the Binance Smart Chain. It combines optimal yields with high rewards for its users and also provides an additional earnings mechanism through the built in affiliate system. Official Website: https://gymnetwork.io/

Gym Network (GYMNET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gym Network (GYMNET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.23M $ 1.23M $ 1.23M Total Supply: $ 525.33M $ 525.33M $ 525.33M Circulating Supply: $ 124.80M $ 124.80M $ 124.80M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.19M $ 5.19M $ 5.19M All-Time High: $ 1.9 $ 1.9 $ 1.9 All-Time Low: $ 0.00362167 $ 0.00362167 $ 0.00362167 Current Price: $ 0.00971805 $ 0.00971805 $ 0.00971805 Learn more about Gym Network (GYMNET) price

Gym Network (GYMNET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gym Network (GYMNET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GYMNET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GYMNET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GYMNET's tokenomics, explore GYMNET token's live price!

