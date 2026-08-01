GVNR Price Today

The live GVNR (GVNR) price today is $ 0.236449, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GVNR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.236449 per GVNR.

GVNR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,794,663, with a circulating supply of 16.05M GVNR. During the last 24 hours, GVNR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.99, while the all-time low was $ 0.03570621.

In short-term performance, GVNR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.49.

GVNR (GVNR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.79M$ 3.79M $ 3.79M Volume (24H) $ 12.49$ 12.49 $ 12.49 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.73M$ 4.73M $ 4.73M Circulation Supply 16.05M 16.05M 16.05M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GVNR is $ 3.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.49. The circulating supply of GVNR is 16.05M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.73M.