Guru Price Today

The live Guru (GURU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GURU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GURU.

Guru currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,762.91, with a circulating supply of 99.00M GURU. During the last 24 hours, GURU traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.084421, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GURU moved -- in the last hour and -0.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.63.

Guru (GURU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.76K$ 14.76K $ 14.76K Volume (24H) $ 36.63$ 36.63 $ 36.63 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.76K$ 14.76K $ 14.76K Circulation Supply 99.00M 99.00M 99.00M Total Supply 99,001,225.37722665 99,001,225.37722665 99,001,225.37722665

The current Market Cap of Guru is $ 14.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.63. The circulating supply of GURU is 99.00M, with a total supply of 99001225.37722665. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.76K.