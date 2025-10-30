GUMMY (GUMMY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.227728 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.08% Price Change (1D) -7.21% Price Change (7D) -1.56%

GUMMY (GUMMY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GUMMY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GUMMY's all-time high price is $ 0.227728, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, GUMMY has changed by +0.08% over the past hour, -7.21% over 24 hours, and -1.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GUMMY (GUMMY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 482.26K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 482.26K Circulation Supply 792.60M Total Supply 792,595,296.2685466

The current Market Cap of GUMMY is $ 482.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GUMMY is 792.60M, with a total supply of 792595296.2685466. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 482.26K.