Guild of Heroes (GOH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Guild of Heroes (GOH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Guild of Heroes (GOH) Information Guild of Heroes is a blockchain-based MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game on the Solana network. Players engage in strategic 5v5 battles, controlling unique heroes with four special abilities each. All skins in the game are NFTs and tradable for GOH tokens. The project features a deflationary mechanism where half of the GOH tokens used for purchases are burned. Players earn GOH tokens by defeating NPCs, destroying towers, and winning battles, creating an immersive play-to-earn experience. Official Website: https://guildofheroes.com/ Whitepaper: https://guildofheroes.com/whitepaper Buy GOH Now!

Guild of Heroes (GOH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Guild of Heroes (GOH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.86K $ 4.86K $ 4.86K Total Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M Circulating Supply: $ 649.98M $ 649.98M $ 649.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.47K $ 7.47K $ 7.47K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Guild of Heroes (GOH) price

Guild of Heroes (GOH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Guild of Heroes (GOH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOH's tokenomics, explore GOH token's live price!

GOH Price Prediction Want to know where GOH might be heading? Our GOH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GOH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!