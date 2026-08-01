gugugaga Price Today

The live gugugaga (咕咕嘎嘎) price today is $ 0, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current 咕咕嘎嘎 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 咕咕嘎嘎.

gugugaga currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 71,833, with a circulating supply of 995.94M 咕咕嘎嘎. During the last 24 hours, 咕咕嘎嘎 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 咕咕嘎嘎 moved -0.07% in the last hour and -11.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

gugugaga (咕咕嘎嘎) Market Information

Market Cap $ 71.83K$ 71.83K $ 71.83K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 71.83K$ 71.83K $ 71.83K Circulation Supply 995.94M 995.94M 995.94M Total Supply 995,943,895.618317 995,943,895.618317 995,943,895.618317

The current Market Cap of gugugaga is $ 71.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 咕咕嘎嘎 is 995.94M, with a total supply of 995943895.618317. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.83K.