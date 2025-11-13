This duck was born in a pool. In a liquidity pool.

Nobody knows who dropped the contract. Maybe it was an accident. Maybe it was prophecy. Maybe it was the last hope of a trader down 99%.

Nobody believed in him. Not even GUGO. So he ran. Ran from the charts. Ran from the FUD. Ran from the pain of checking his wallet.

But something strange happened.

The more he ran, the more people followed. Not because he was right. Not because he was early. Because he moved. And in this market, motion is god.

Now he doesn’t speak. He just runs. And we...

We GUGO.