GUD TEK Price (GUDTEK)
The live price of GUD TEK (GUDTEK) today is 0.00024123 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 249.70K USD. GUDTEK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GUD TEK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GUD TEK price change within the day is -1.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of GUD TEK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GUD TEK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GUD TEK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GUD TEK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GUD TEK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.52%
-1.27%
+11.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gud Tek ($GUDTEK) is a community-driven SPL token launched on June 6, 2025, as the first-ever token through the BONK Hackathon's official "Bonk Launch" platform (https://hackathon.letsbonk.fun). With a permanently capped supply of 1 billion tokens, no taxes, and no promised utilities, the token focuses entirely on community engagement and transparent experimentation within the Solana ecosystem. The initial liquidity provided on Raydium was fully burned, ensuring long-term stability and transparency. Gud Tek emphasizes grassroots participation, meme-driven culture, and open-source community development.
|1 GUDTEK to VND
₫6.34796745
|1 GUDTEK to AUD
A$0.0003690819
|1 GUDTEK to GBP
￡0.0001785102
|1 GUDTEK to EUR
€0.0002074578
|1 GUDTEK to USD
$0.00024123
|1 GUDTEK to MYR
RM0.0010228152
|1 GUDTEK to TRY
₺0.0095358219
|1 GUDTEK to JPY
¥0.0350000607
|1 GUDTEK to RUB
₽0.0189823887
|1 GUDTEK to INR
₹0.0208543335
|1 GUDTEK to IDR
Rp3.9545895312
|1 GUDTEK to KRW
₩0.3318142773
|1 GUDTEK to PHP
₱0.0137645838
|1 GUDTEK to EGP
￡E.0.0121411059
|1 GUDTEK to BRL
R$0.0013243527
|1 GUDTEK to CAD
C$0.0003280728
|1 GUDTEK to BDT
৳0.0294879552
|1 GUDTEK to NGN
₦0.3728426757
|1 GUDTEK to UAH
₴0.0100182819
|1 GUDTEK to VES
Bs0.02460546
|1 GUDTEK to PKR
Rs0.0683356344
|1 GUDTEK to KZT
₸0.1251187641
|1 GUDTEK to THB
฿0.0078665103
|1 GUDTEK to TWD
NT$0.0071452326
|1 GUDTEK to AED
د.إ0.0008853141
|1 GUDTEK to CHF
Fr0.0001953963
|1 GUDTEK to HKD
HK$0.0018912432
|1 GUDTEK to MAD
.د.م0.0021976053
|1 GUDTEK to MXN
$0.0045809577