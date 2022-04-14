Gud Tech (GUD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gud Tech (GUD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gud Tech (GUD) Information Gud Tech aims to be the AI platform for automated finance on Zircuit, the world's most secure blockchain. At launch, Gud Tech delivers cutting-edge market insights and actionable trading strategies via an intelligent agent and terminal. But that’s just the beginning—future upgrades will introduce algorithmic trading vaults, advanced risk analysis tools, agents for spot and perpetuals trading, and much more, unlocking endless possibilities in AI-powered finance. Official Website: https://gud.tech/ Buy GUD Now!

Gud Tech (GUD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gud Tech (GUD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.79M $ 3.79M $ 3.79M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 830.00M $ 830.00M $ 830.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.56M $ 4.56M $ 4.56M All-Time High: $ 0.02296943 $ 0.02296943 $ 0.02296943 All-Time Low: $ 0.00008314 $ 0.00008314 $ 0.00008314 Current Price: $ 0.00456278 $ 0.00456278 $ 0.00456278 Learn more about Gud Tech (GUD) price

Gud Tech (GUD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gud Tech (GUD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GUD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GUD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GUD's tokenomics, explore GUD token's live price!

