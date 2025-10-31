Guardian Golden Ball (GBT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.01423353 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.04% Price Change (1D) -8.12% Price Change (7D) -10.89%

Guardian Golden Ball (GBT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GBT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GBT's all-time high price is $ 0.01423353, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, GBT has changed by -0.04% over the past hour, -8.12% over 24 hours, and -10.89% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Guardian Golden Ball (GBT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.96K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.82K Circulation Supply 200.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Guardian Golden Ball is $ 17.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GBT is 200.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.82K.