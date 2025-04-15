Guacamole Price (GUAC)
The live price of Guacamole (GUAC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.73M USD. GUAC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Guacamole Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Guacamole price change within the day is +7.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 98.74T USD
During today, the price change of Guacamole to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Guacamole to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Guacamole to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Guacamole to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+7.68%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+27.10%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+0.65%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Guacamole: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.79%
+7.68%
+40.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GUAC is the native, fairly launched, token for the community-centric Guacamole ecosystem and the AvocaDAO. Guacamole blends playful branding, Defi innovations, and consumer rewards programs into our MemeFi platform. Our goal is to welcome new users into the crypto space with engaging and straightforward applications that add an element of enjoyment and thrill to their experience.
