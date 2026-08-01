GTF Price Today

The live GTF (GTF) price today is $ 0, with a 0,00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GTF.

GTF currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 20.046, with a circulating supply of 100,00B GTF. During the last 24 hours, GTF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GTF moved -- in the last hour and -9,83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GTF (GTF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20,05K$ 20,05K $ 20,05K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20,05K$ 20,05K $ 20,05K Circulation Supply 100,00B 100,00B 100,00B Total Supply 100.000.000.000,0 100.000.000.000,0 100.000.000.000,0

The current Market Cap of GTF is $ 20,05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GTF is 100,00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20,05K.