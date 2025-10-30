GT3 Finance (GT3) Price Information (USD)

GT3 Finance (GT3) real-time price is $0.0058113. Over the past 24 hours, GT3 traded between a low of $ 0.00581061 and a high of $ 0.0058473, showing active market volatility. GT3's all-time high price is $ 0.00811755, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00565722.

In terms of short-term performance, GT3 has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.58% over 24 hours, and +1.93% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GT3 Finance (GT3) Market Information

The current Market Cap of GT3 Finance is $ 908.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GT3 is 156.38M, with a total supply of 156382804.4696752. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 908.79K.