GRX Chain Price Today

The live GRX Chain (GRX) price today is $ 13.05, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRX to USD conversion rate is $ 13.05 per GRX.

GRX Chain currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 124,110,243, with a circulating supply of 9.51M GRX. During the last 24 hours, GRX traded between $ 13.05 (low) and $ 13.05 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 21.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.868057.

In short-term performance, GRX moved -- in the last hour and -0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.34K.

GRX Chain (GRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 124.11M$ 124.11M $ 124.11M Volume (24H) $ 2.34K$ 2.34K $ 2.34K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 130.45M$ 130.45M $ 130.45M Circulation Supply 9.51M 9.51M 9.51M Total Supply 9,998,039.0 9,998,039.0 9,998,039.0

The current Market Cap of GRX Chain is $ 124.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.34K. The circulating supply of GRX is 9.51M, with a total supply of 9998039.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.45M.