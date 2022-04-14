Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) Tokenomics
Official Grumpy Cat Coin is launching with full IP rights to the internet’s most iconic and beloved cat meme. This is a tribute to the legacy that changed online humor and brought the meme culture to audiences worldwide. Now, Grumpy Cat’s unmatched fame moves to the blockchain, giving fans, collectors, and creators a chance to own a piece of meme history and be part of its next chapter in the digital world.
Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GRUMPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GRUMPY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.