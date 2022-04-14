Grumpie (GRUMP) Information

This project is meme coin about a Grumpy cat wearing beanie. this is a unique meme coin that has never launched before and the cuteness of this cat has captured millions of hearts all over the world. this coin has no real world impact or value. this is simply a meme coin and the price can be volatile, therefore we strongly advise that no one should invest money that they cannot afford to lose. as crypto currencies in general are volatile and cannot be predicted.