Grumpie (GRUMP) Tokenomics
Grumpie (GRUMP) Information
This project is meme coin about a Grumpy cat wearing beanie. this is a unique meme coin that has never launched before and the cuteness of this cat has captured millions of hearts all over the world. this coin has no real world impact or value. this is simply a meme coin and the price can be volatile, therefore we strongly advise that no one should invest money that they cannot afford to lose. as crypto currencies in general are volatile and cannot be predicted.
Grumpie (GRUMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Grumpie (GRUMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Grumpie (GRUMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Grumpie (GRUMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GRUMP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GRUMP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GRUMP's tokenomics, explore GRUMP token's live price!
