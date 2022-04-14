Grrr (GRRR) Information

$Grrr is a cat memetoken deployed on Pump.Fun in September of 2024. Initially abandoned it was found later after community blockchain investigators noticed the deployer wallet was a very special one, connected to Jupiter Defi.

An organic Community Take Over of Grrr has coalesced around the token as it was rediscovered, and a group of cat enthusiasts and a greater PPP visionaries for the SOL ecosystem are working together to PvE the Cat!