Groggo By Matt Furie (GROGGO) Information Groggo is a meme token on the Ethereum blockchain that aims to bring awareness to highlight Matt Furie's art. Groggo is the blue frog in Matt Furi's final book "Mindviscocity". In his final book, Matt highlighted this loving frog named Groggo as an onlooker and active frog. We hope that we represent Matt's hard work as we bring this loving blue frog to life. Groggo is also known as the brother of Fefe. Official Website: https://groggocoin.vip/

Groggo By Matt Furie (GROGGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Groggo By Matt Furie (GROGGO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 191.14K Total Supply: $ 371.85M Circulating Supply: $ 371.85M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 191.14K All-Time High: $ 0.04371634 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0005143

Groggo By Matt Furie (GROGGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Groggo By Matt Furie (GROGGO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GROGGO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GROGGO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

