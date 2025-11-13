Grodo AI is a Meme Coin project on XLayer Chain, the project's goal is to create a new symbol that can integrate Memes and AI to create a trend on XLayer Network.

The project's tokenomics are completely distributed to the community and the team does not hold to create a decentralized playground

XLayer is a new L2 blockchain with a growing user base, lack of quality Memes projects and we want to create a symbol that can lead the new trend on XLayer.